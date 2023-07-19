French convo group thrives in NDG

Panicking over your là-dessus and au-dessous? When to tutoyer? Help is here, so calme tes pompoms…
As many non-francophones can attest, French is difficult to master. What usually holds people back from improving their grasp of proper grammar and pronunciation and enjoying the beautiful complexity of the language is lack of practice, and shyness.
Groups like French Convo NDG are responding. Benjamin Kasapiano heard that people wanted to practice conversation skills, he told The Suburban. “I figured why not? It would be a nice thing to do. It’s a great way to meet people and practice.”
Married to a French native and speaking French at home for decades, for him it was a way to get out and socialize “with a purpose.” In April, a few people began meeting at Café Elementaire, the group doubling in size when they switched times and venues: first to Benny Park, and then ultimately the library when weather was bad.
After Benny librarian Véronique Savoie offered to reserve a room upstairs, the group now meets every Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.. The 90-minute meetings range in size, generally from five to 10 people, and more for organized activities and outings such as a trip to Saint Joseph’s Oratory which had about a dozen takers. “Some return, some don’t,” says Kasapiano, “but everybody likes to check it out once.”
The key is it’s non-judgmental and everybody is there to help – and be helped. And it’s open to everybody, any background, any level of proficiency, from new immigrants to professional translators.
Activities and sessions are organized and led by NDG resident Thuyen Ha, known to everyone as “Cherry”. A kindergarten teacher from Vietnam, the educator now attends French school full-time in Montreal to improve her own grammar and pronunciation. She loves to set up activities “because I love to help people and I love a challenge. It’s very gratifying when I can improve my own skills in a group with this type of support.”
Each week’s meetup has a different theme: whether reminiscing over childhood fashion trends, discussing films, sports and more. “Learning in class is one thing,” says Kasapiano, “and people are often shy. But we tell them from the beginning that we’re here to learn, we will correct you.” Indeed, people are comfortable being corrected, because it’s a very gentle process, whether your conjugation needs a tweak, or you’re confusing your ils and elles.
“The community here is amazing,” says Cherry. “It’s so open and supportive, and I know how hard it is for people to practice their French, especially if they’re immigrants” on long waiting lists for government classes. “We’re here to help and have fun.” It’s working and seems to be here to stay. The group will be included in the next edition of the Benny library’s seasonal activities calendar.
Check out their Facebook page “French conversation in NDG” or just show up at the library at 4:30. À bientôt!
