French company to launch QR code ordering pilot project in Montreal

The France-based tech company Sunday, which acquired CHK PLZ, the Montreal-based startup offering online ordering, delivery and electronic menu services and conceived by three McGill students, will be launching a pilot project in Montreal enabling quick ordering in local restaurants and other food venues.
"This unique solution now allows customers to place their orders themselves and pay the bill from their smartphones in less than 10 seconds," says a company statement.
The company says their QR code, if adopted on a widespread basis "takes on a major irritant, namely waiting times in bars and restaurants."
The company's QR code payment method is already used by 5,000 restaurants in Canada, the United States, France, the United Kingdom and Spain.
The company statement says its new app would be used by the public at "high-traffic establishments such as bars, food courts, fast food outlets and festivals, a market estimated at over $400 billion CAD across the five markets where sunday operates — Canada, United States, France, Spain and the United Kingdom.
"Waiting times are the number one reason for cancelled orders in the fast food industry," states Roberto Casoli, sunday's General Manager for Canada. "In a bar, on average, a customer orders twice and waits 24 minutes to order and pay. With QR code ordering, sunday is once again simplifying the experience for the benefit of customers, restaurateurs and employees, as customers can now order and pay in 10 seconds from their smartphones."
For instance, for those served at tables "customers scan the QR code from their table, order, pay and are served at the table without having to move from their chairs."
For those picking up their food from a counter, "customers scan the QR code and receive a notification when their order is ready to be picked up on site."
For take out, "customers scan the QR code, order, pay and leave with their order."
The company says that in its home base of France "500 establishments have already adopted the solution.
"In Canada, pilot projects will be launched in Montreal and Toronto in a few key high-traffic restaurants. After seeing the success of the QR code payment feature, several restaurants have expressed a desire to take this solution further, with the option of ordering by QR code. sunday has listened to this strong industry demand which will be implemented over the next few months.
"For end customers, the benefits are simple – the elimination of waiting times at the counter when ordering a new round of beers, and the luxury of being able to sit back and fully enjoy the time spent on site."
The company claims that for restaurateurs and employees, there will be a 20 percent increase in orders, 10 percent increase in table turnover, 15 minutes gained per table, a 10 percent increase in the average basket, most notably in terms of drinks and desserts and an 18 percent increase in tips."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.