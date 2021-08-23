Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is doubling down on a tweet posted by Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland about Conservative leader Erin O'Toole that was labelled "manipulated media" by Twitter.
Freeland posted a video from a July 2020 online question period with O'Toole and tweeted, "Canada's public, universal health care system is one of our greatest strengths. It's part of what makes us who we are as a country. Last year, as COVID-19 raged, Erin O'Toole was asked if he would bring private, "for-profit" healthcare to Canada. He responded unequivocally: yes."
In response, Kate Harrison, Vice Chair of Summa Strategies and Director of Abacus Data posted the full video and tweeted: "As the person who asked the question, I'm disappointed to see the video was manipulated to exclude important context.
"'We need to ensure universal access remains paramount' — that's a direct quote from O'Toole," Harrison added. "It was cut from the edited clip. Strikes me that the thoughtful, detailed platform put out by the CPC has the other side spooked, apparently to the point they're being actively dishonest."
The tweet was then flagged by Twitter.
But Trudeau defended the tweet during a campaign appearance Monday in Halifax.
"What's really important here is that in the middle of a pandemic, Erin O'Toole came out unequivocally in support of private health care, in terms of for-profit healthcare," he told reporters. "We posted the entire interview in its entirety, and I encourage all Canadians to take a look to see what Erin O'Toole has to say about what he sees on the future of healthcare."
