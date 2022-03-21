Free test kits for small businesses

The Chambre de commerce et d'industrie du Sud-Ouest de Montréal (CCISOM) is providing free rapid antigen self-test kits to small and medium-sized businesses (SME) with fewer than 200 employees on its territory.
The program is exclusive to companies with less than 200 employees operating in Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce; Côte-Saint-Luc; Hampstead, Lachine, LaSalle, Montreal West; Outremont; Plateau-Mont-Royal; Sud-Ouest; Verdun; Ville-Marie and Westmount.
The goal of the program is to quickly identify infected individuals and reduce the risk of an outbreak. Test kits are provided by the federal and provincial governments at no cost to businesses and made possible thanks to the Fédération des chambres de commerce du Québec (FCCQ). Interested SMEs must reserve the kits with the CCISM at https://ccisom.ca/tests-rapides/ using a very simple form.
