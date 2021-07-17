The city of Montreal announced that in downtown Montreal parking is now free on Friday evenings from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm, and all day Saturday and Sunday until September 5. This applies to all of Ville-Marie borough. However, despite this, Mayor Valérie Plante has closed Ste. Catherine westbound from Guy Street and Metcalfe to traffic During the same periods.
In March 2021, Plante had announced a $25-million investment plan to bring life back into Montreal’s downtown core. It centred on bringing people back into retail stores, restaurants, and bars this summer that have struggled financially during the pandemic. Over 200 terrace permits were distributed at lower rates. Additionally, pop-up public places, activities, and entertainment are also planned or approved.
Aside from St.Catherine, other pedestrianized streets include Crescent which will be closed between de Maisonneuve Blvd and René-Lévesque Blvd. until October 30; Peel Street will be closed to southbound traffic until October 14, and Quartier des Spectacles will be closed to traffic 7 days a week through October.
