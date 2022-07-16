Free bike maintenance in parks

Bikes repair workshops are back in Côte des Neiges – Notre Dame de Grâce.
Vélorution CDN-NDG is offering free mobile bicycle maintenance and repairs in different parks throughout the borough along with activities meant to initiate people of all ages to this active and sustainable mean of transport.
Only the parts that need to be changed are charged, but at a low price, as the organization wants it to be as accessible as possible to everyone. No appointments required. The mechanics are also here to discuss and give you a few tips on how to maintain your bike. It's a nice moment to share and learn.
Vélorution CDN-NDG works at sensitizing and empowering the population of the Côte-de-Neiges-Notre-Dame-de-Grâce neighborhood to promote daily use of bicycles. They also have a program to offer bicycles to children from disadvantaged backgrounds. Come meet the team in Martin-Luther King and Confederation parks on Fridays and Sundays this month. The dates and hours are posted on their Facebook page, which should be checked the day of the activity in case of bad weather. https://www.facebook.com/velorutionCDNNDG/
