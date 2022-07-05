"Free at home"

The Quebec Conservative Party has unveiled an election slogan as the October provincial election draws near, a slogan rooted in history but also in What it calls the times and spirit of today..
While In 1960, Quebec wanted to be "Maîtres chez-nous" within Canada, Quebecers now want to be Libres chez-nous, freer at home, inside Quebec, says the PCQ.
in 2022, the Conservative Party of Quebec proposes to give more freedom to all Quebecers said party leader Éric Duhaime: “Freer workers, who are left with more money in their pockets thanks to our tax cuts. Freer patients, who can be treated in the public and private sectors, in a more efficient system, with universal public insurance. Freer parents, who can choose their daycares if they do not have CPE spaces or if they prefer another type of care. Freer Quebecers, who exploit their hydrocarbons to become self-sufficient in energy matters and no longer depend on foreign gas and oil.”
The slogan means “respecting more the freedom of choice of each individual, rather than a big government that imposes its choices. declares a different approach from that of the 60s: “While Quebec's aspirations were initially collective, they are now more individual and personal. We are driven by the same desire to improve the lives of Quebecers, but we want to do it in our own lives first so that changes add up, rather than imposing change from above."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.