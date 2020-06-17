The Municipal Police Federation agrees that body cameras are an excellent working tool for officers, but do not know if they can expect funding from the government or from the cities they work for to purchase the video equipment. Several proposed additions and requests for funding such as suggested community based initiatives have been dismissed, however if police forces Canada-wide should receive federal funding for the cameras, municipal police in Quebec hope to be considered in that budget. In an exclusive interview with The Suburban, FPMQ president Francois Lemay said that” We agree on the principle but the elements are not in place. “Investment decisions dictate the projects that we can or cannot do, regardless of what we are ready and willing to do.”
The Sûreté du Quebec, province wide is subsidized by the government at 50%. Municipal police are subject to city budgets as they are solely financed by their respective cities. Montreal and Quebec city, being the two largest cities in Quebec receive all basic police services from municipal police forces. Basic services include, answers to 911 calls, on site responses, most types of criminal investigations and more. “If we get financed properly, we will be able to offer additional services to the community and we will be able to adopt the body cams into our practices.”
“Police are on board with wearing body cameras, especially considering the current climate; it gives officers the assurance that the whole event, rather than part of the event is caught on camera.” Lemay explained.
“It has may benefits and we are hopeful to have what we need to incorporate this tool.”
“It will also serve to prove the extent of the type of work that we do on a day to day basis when being considered for inclusion in government budgets.”
“Another benefit is that when an officer is faced with an aggressive person, it can often times help calm the situation when the officer lets the civilian know that they are being recorded.”
