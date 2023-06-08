Four suspects alleged to be part of an organized group that broke into luxury homes in the Station 9 area that encompasses Hampstead, Côte St. Luc, NDG and Montreal West, were arrested June 2, the SPVM announced Thursday June 8.
A series of break-ins in Hampstead was the subject of a recent meeting between concerned residents, the police, council and the town's public security personnel.
The four suspects are aged 21, 30, 37 and 38, and are also alleged to have broken into homes north and south of the island of Montreal.
The Town of Hampstead stated that, "While these arrests are a significant step forward, the police investigation is still ongoing to determine if the suspects are linked to other break-ins in different areas of Montreal. We urge all residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the authorities. Hampstead residents are encouraged to keep implementing prevention measures to make our community safe and secure. Stay aware, report any suspicious incidents, and support the diligent efforts of our local police and public security teams."
The SPVM stated that, "Since the beginning of the year, neighborhoods in Montreal have been struggling with a wave of break-ins in luxury homes. Various techniques deployed by the SPVM investigation team made it possible to identify a group of criminals. When they were arrested following a break and enter outside of Montreal, jewellery worth $95,000 was seized from their vehicle. A subsequent search of the home of one of the suspects resulted in the seizure of other jewellery worth over $100,000. The four individuals apprehended are linked to a structured group of burglars."
The police investigation and the arrest of the suspects "were led by the West Criminal Investigation Section, with the support of several neighbourhood stations, including Station 9, which covers the areas of NDG, CSL, Hampstead and Montreal West."
The SPVM added that the investigation "is continuing to determine if the suspects could be linked to other break and enters committed in different sectors of Montreal's territory. Anyone with information is invited to contact 911 or their neighbourhood station. It is also possible to submit a report anonymously and confidentially with Info-Crime Montréal at 514 393-1133 or via the report form available on the infocrimemontreal.ca website."
