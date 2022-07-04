Mayors of two municipalities and two boroughs are stepping up pressure on the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) to take advantage of the delays in the commissioning of the western branches of the Réseau express métropolitain (REM) to integrate a bicycle route project.
As reported in The Suburban last month, Pierrefonds-Roxboro Mayor Dimitrios Jim Beis and Saint-Laurent Borough Mayor Alan DeSousa called on the Caisse to act now and make it possible to connect Saint-Laurent to Deux-Montagnes, passing through Pierrefonds-Roxboro and Laval, a journey of some 20 kilometers.
Promoting active transport while supporting economic activity, the idea of a major east-west bike path connecting Montpellier station (Saint-Laurent) to Parc des Arbres (Pierrefonds-Roxboro) could also allow access to the North Shore via a crossing on the old railway bridge to Laval’s Île Bigras, which sits on the Rivière des prairies between Pierrefonds-Roxboro, Sainte Dorothée and Île Bizard.
"The cycle route is a major project for residents of northwestern Montreal for which mobility options are limited,” said DeSousa in June, adding that in addition to opening up several sectors, “it will promote access to important employment hubs…"
The project has been on the table since 2016, they ad, as two new voices join the appeal: Saint-Eustache Mayor Pierre Charon, and Deux-Montagnes Mayor Denis Martin.
“It would be a step backwards to prevent the completion of the bicycle route project at a time when cities work hand in hand to develop infrastructure transportation to facilitate travel between the Island of Montreal and the outer regions” they write. “Our citizens need mobility alternatives in the face of congestion… We recognize that there are some challenges associated with a cycle route along the route” they say, “but we are ready to work with the Commission to find safe and realistic solutions so that the project sees the light of day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.