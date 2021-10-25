The Valiquette Academy Foundation is a non-profit organization serving the CDN/NDG community for over 10 years.
On Sunday they are continuing their drive to give away 50 free computers to children of parents who cannot afford them.
“Our mission is to help children succeed within and outside the school structure” says director Jay Valiquette. “We offer many subsidized, and in some cases, free programmes: tutoring, French and English courses, March Break and Summer camps as well as free school supplies, mentorship, help for families with at-risk youth, and help for single mothers. Our work makes a tremendous difference to the children of families who need it most.”
As part of its outreach programme to families and children in the community and to schools that have identified at risk children, the Foundation actively seeks to help those who cannot afford the assistance they so very much need. “Families often contact us because they hear about the work we do from other members of the community” reads a statement. The Valiquette Academy also contacts the 13 schools within a five-kilometre radius and offers to help children from each school. Our mandate is simple: children must be from a family who cannot afford the educational support their child needs and the child must want to improve.”
Created in 2010, the Academy, on Van Horne near Victoria, is an academic centre providing tutoring, English and French classes, a March break and summer camp, offering respite, guidance and coaching for academic success. Yet, despite even with the best resources, sometimes students struggle with academics for reasons beyond their control. “The Foundation will never turn away a motivated student. Staying true to its mission means helping the whole child regardless of low income or limited means.”
For more information visit https://valiquette.org/en/
