Fortier to step down

McGill University principal and vice-chancellor Suzanne Fortier is leaving her post.
Professor Fortier announced this week that she will be stepping down from her second term at the end of August. “Entering the University’s third century provides a unique opportunity for renewal and for setting new directions and ambitious goals,” said Fortier in a statement. “After close to a decade in this role, I believe it is an ideal time to pass the baton to a new leader who will shape the future of our University.”
The McGill statement described Fortier’s leadership as “exemplary in times of both celebration and hardship, shaping the University’s international profile in the lead-up to its 2021 Bicentennial, and guiding the community through the unprecedented challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Fortier added that “it has been and will continue to be an extraordinary privilege to serve my alma mater and its great community, and I will remain forever a loyal supporter of McGill.”
A distinguished scientist, teacher and academic leader, Fortier began her tenure as the university’s 17th principal and vice-chancellor in 2013. She is a double graduate of McGill, where she received a BSc and a PhD in crystallography. In accordance with McGill statutes, an advisory committee will be formed to identify and recommend candidates for the role to the school’s Board of Governors in the months ahead.
