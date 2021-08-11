Former St. Laurent councillor Alfred Giannetti passes away at 83

Longtime former St. Laurent councillor Alfred Giannetti passed away recently at the age of 83, the borough announced.
In tribute to his memory, St. Laurent lowered its flag to half-mast. Giannetti, who represented the Leduc district from 1990 to 2001 when St. Laurent was still a city, was known as a vigorous debater on numerous agenda items during council meetings, when there was both a ruling party and an opposition party. Feisty exchanges ensued.
Giannetti is also the third former St. Laurent councillor to pass away this year. Maurice Cohen passed away on March 5, and Irving Grundman passed away in late February.
The Aug. 3 borough council meeting began with a tribute to the former councillor by Mayor Alan DeSousa, as well as a moment of silence.
“Alfred Giannetti was elected to Ville Saint-Laurent Council in 1990 after 34 years of loyal service with the City of Montreal," DeSousa said. "Rather than take his well-earned retirement, this career civil engineer chose to benefit the St. Laurent community with his skills and his desire to fully contribute to its development and prosperity.
"Accordingly, he actively participated in the growth of development projects that were at their embryonic stages at the time, including Bois Franc and Nouveau Saint-Laurent, but that have sustainably and positively shaped the community we know today.”
As well, St. Laurent Council is making a donation to the Cedars Cancer Centre.
"The Arrondissement de Saint-Laurent extends its condolences to Mr. Alfred Giannetti’s family and friends, and his wife, Mrs. Mariette Giannetti, and their three children, Marisa, Nadia et Paul," says a borough statement.
