Mikhail Gorbachev, the influential final leader of the Soviet Union has died at the age of 91. The Russian media has confirmed that Gorbachev passed away after a battle with a currently unknown illness Tuesday morning. Gorbachev, who rose to power in 1985, gained popularity and controversy for his charisma and unique views regarding the Soviet Union. Gorbachev was well known for making remarkable progress in ending the cold war, reopening communications, and creating new deals with the United States.
He was praised for passing policies that allowed Soviet Jews to emigrate to Israel freely and was famously against antisemitism. Gorbachev saw the end of the Soviet Union, brought on in part by his radical new ideas and policies for the USSR known as Glasnost to become more open. World leaders from around the globe including U.S president Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have commented on Gorbachev’s passing, expressing their sympathies and respect.
