Former judge, MNA Maximilien Polak passes away

Maximilien Polak, a former judge, MNA for Ste. Anne and a Jewish community leader, has passed away at the age of 92.
Polak was born in 1930 in the Netherlands and came to Canada in 1952, were he earned a law degree from the Université de Montréal in 1958. He was a municipal court judge in Côte St. Luc from 1969 to 1979, and was also a Commissioner for the Protestant School Board of Greater Montreal. He then entered provincial politics and was elected the MNA for the Ste. Anne riding in 1981. Polak was re-elected in 1985 and became deputy whip. He left politics in 1989, and then became a Quebec Court judge in its criminal and penal division from 1991 to 2000.
Polak's late wife Celine Spier was a Holocaust survivor and aided in her husband's political campaigns. His son Micheal is the Honorary Consul General of the Netherlands in Montreal and his daughter Carolyn is a lawyer. His other daughter, Monique Polak, is a prominent Montreal writer.
Polak was also a 2019 recipient of the annual D'Arcy McGee National Assembly Citizenship Award.
“Maximilien Polak has built his impressive reputation for elected, professional and community knowledge on his wisdom, pragmatism, humanity and warmth,” a ceremony statement said.
Michael Mostyn, B'nai Brith Canada's CEO, expressed condolences to Polak's family.
"Max, as everyone knew him, made tremendous contributions to Quebec's Jewish community," Mostyn said.
Marvin Rotrand, National Director of B'nai Brith's League For Human Rights, said he has "had the honour of knowing Max and the family for many decades, He was a distinguished lawyer graduating from the University of Montreal in French at a time when few Jewish students completed their degrees there. As a member of the National Assembly, he was a strong voice for minority rights.
"We worked together on several files when I was a City Councillor, including work accomplished together with the late Herbert Marx that led to landmark legislation that created civilian oversight of law enforcement in the province."
Rotrand added that "in addition to his remarkable professional achievements, Max Polak was the embodiment of a mensch. He was compassionate, inquisitive, witty and welcoming, a family man well loved by all who knew him. The passing of Max Polak leaves a void for the Jewish community and for Canadian society. May his family be spared further sorrow."
