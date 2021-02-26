Longtime St. Laurent councillor Irving Grundman, also well known for founding the Laurentian Lanes bowling alley and being General Manager of the Montreal Canadiens, died Friday after a short illness at the age of 92.
“Thanks for the memories, Irving, rest in peace,” says a statement by the Canadiens.
His obituary recounts that Grundman "was born in Montreal on July 23, 1928 to the late Morris and late Bessie (Epstein). He had an exceptional business career He worked alongside his father in the meat industry, founded Laurentian Lanes in 1959 with his lifelong friend the late Jack Prehogan, elected City Councillor in 1968 serving St. Laurent citizens for over 35 years while taking a leading role in the development of the St Laurent Technoparc as executive chairman, appointed President of the Montreal Forum in 1972 experiencing five Stanley Cup wins including one as General Manager of the Montreal Canadiens in 1979.
"He volunteered his services for many community organizations including the Jewish General Hospital where he was a proud volunteer for over 20 years."
During the 1990s, St. Laurent council meetings were filled with lively debates and ran sometimes after midnight. At the time, Grundman had especially colourful debates (in English) with then Opposition leader Alan DeSousa, but the veteran councillor memorably at one point said that as rancourous as such debates could get, he always felt that all involved could always be congenial outside the council chamber.
Grundman's family is asking that contributions in his memory "may be made to the “Irving Grundman Memorial Fund” c/o the Jewish General Hospital Foundation, (514) 340-8251 or to https://jghfoundation.crowdchange.net/donate."
This is a developing story.
