If you haven't heard it yet, good news for composters coming to Loyola district as of last week, with buildings with nine or more households provided with food waste collection replacing Thursday’s household garbage collection.
As of May 20, buildings in the area bounded by Connaught, Pullman, Grand and Côte-Saint-Luc Road will be provided with food waste collection, adding to the existing collection for buildings with 8 units or less, which are already served throughout the borough.
Contrary to popular belief, organic matter cannot break down once buried, because it is not exposed to oxygen. Food waste, however, can be recovered and converted into compost for use in gardens. In Montreal, organic materials make up more than half (55%) of the content of garbage bins, equivalent to 275,000 metric tons of material sent to landfill each year. The city’s 2020-2025 waste management plan aims to correct this waste of resources by recovering 60% of organic matter by 2025 through composting and biomethanization. Montreal’s compost will feed the soil, and biogas will replace some of the non-renewable natural gas consumed, reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
With the new collection, the amount of household waste produced will decrease. “Fewer black garbage bins, more brown bins, and no extra work!” says a city statement.
To deal with food waste, all you need do is keep the countertop bin provided in your kitchen, on the counter or under the sink, dump food waste and other accepted materials into it and empty it into the communal brown bin once a week or as needed. Raw, cooked or spoiled food, as well as soiled paper and cardboard, are accepted for the food waste collection.
Industries, businesses and institutions in the Loyola district will be added to the collection by this fall. The new collection will be gradually rolled out for buildings with 9 or more dwellings, institutions, businesses and industries in the rest of Côte-des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-de-Grâce through to 2024.
The borough has mandated the Notre-Dame-de-Grâce ecocentre to assist residents and property managers of buildings with 9 or more dwellings, as well as industries, businesses and institutions, during the implementation of the collection.
Regular household garbage collection continues to be once a week on Mondays, and it is the second (Thursday) collection which served some larger buildings that being is replaced by the food waste collection.
Leave items near the driveway in front of the building as close as possible to the road between 9 p.m. the evening before and 7 a.m. the day of collection. Recycling collection continues on Mondays, and collection of construction, renovation and demolition debris and bulky items takes place on Thursdays.
To check if your address is included, and for details on collection including what is accepted in the bin, visit https://montreal.ca/en/collections/food-waste-collection?arrondissement=C%C3%B4te-des-Neiges%E2%80%93Notre-Dame-de-Gr%C3%A2ce
For information contact the NDG ecocentre at 514 486-2727 or ecoquartier@preventioncdnndg.org.
