Focus on youth in participatory budget

Montreal's second participatory budget will focus on youth, security and equity, using $30 million to fund projects that reflect these priorities as part of efforts to prevent violence among young people in Montreal. The city has also launched the By and For Youth program, a $2 million fund supporting projects proposed by young Montrealers in collaboration with community organizations, such as awareness campaigns, purchase of equipment or social, sports and cultural events.
The cash is the result of the Forum montréalais pour la lutte contre la violence armée in March, which brought together institutional and community partners to agree on common commitments to prevent violence among young people and ensure safety in Montreal neighborhoods. The city is setting aside a minimum of $5 million from the participatory budget to finance infrastructures that meet the needs of young people aged 0 to 30, such as sports facilities, pump tracks, green alley projects or urban agriculture. (The city also pledged at the forum to invest $400,000 in a telephone support line service offered to families.)
“With the By and For Youth program, a total envelope of $7 million will be made available to enable young people to design and implement, in their neighborhoods, projects that are close to their hearts,” reads a city statement. By doing so it can “mobilize young people towards the concrete improvement of their living environments in order to prevent violence.
To ensure security in Montreal and prevent violence, strong action must be taken to improve the living conditions of young people “at the source” says Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante, adding “it is essential to work upstream to give our young people every chance of succeeding.” Young Montrealers want to be directly involved in improving their living environments, she says, “these initiatives enable the entire Montreal population, and youth in particular, to create a safer, more united city, where opportunities are accessible in all neighborhoods,”
Until December 4, residents can present their ideas for municipal facilities or equipment to be carried out that respond to one of the three themes identified, namely youth, equity and security. Montrealers will then decide on the use of part of the municipal budget to carry out the shortlisted projects which will be chosen during a vote to be held in September 2023. Montreal commits to begin the implementation of the winning projects within two years of their unveiling.
The value of each project will be between $500,000 and $5 million for unique projects (in a single location), and a maximum of $10 million for projects that can be duplicated on different sites and in different boroughs. For more information visit:
https://www.realisonsmtl.ca/budgetparticipatifmtl
