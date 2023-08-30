On July 13, Patricia resident Catherine Delaney watched in horror as street drains failed beneath rising floodwaters but is even less amused at what’s coming from the mouths of municipal officials.
“All our elected officials abandoned us,” she told The Suburban. “We contacted them and got no response.” Rather than fix deficient infrastructure, says Delaney, “the city knows we are pursuing legal action and is bombarding us with inspectors to intimidate us and collect information to help them in court, like they did in 1987.”
At Montreal city council Tuesday, flooded property owner Ilana Grostern recalled that in 1988 the city denied liability by dubbing the previous summer’s deluge a once-in-a-century event, while some provincial officials suggested the city spent millions on inspectors “to cover its behind in court, which they are doing again.”
This summer, says Grostern, “as it was immediately evidenced that there was massive systemic failure, approximately 300 residents moved quickly to file claims with the city within the 15-day limit, but with the exception of a few homes on Saint-Ignatius all received categorical denials.”
Indeed, letters from the city’s Bureau des réclamations state “an atmospheric disturbance originating from the United States intensified, resulting in exceptional precipitation. These unpredictable weather conditions affected our operations.” And then, in a seemingly pre-emptive gesture to dissuade further efforts, “Please note that we will not be revising any decisions regarding the storm on July 13, 2023.”
Asked about what she called aggressive letters regarding inspection requirements, Lachine borough mayor and executive committee member Maja Vodanovic said there was “confusion” over communications and promised to follow up, while insisting homeowners must shore up properties themselves, but the city will find ways to help, including producing brochures to guide them.
Doran Smith came to council to ask Borough Mayor Gracia Kasoki Katawha: “Why did it take you over five weeks to even acknowledge what has happened to us?” adding, “dozens of the most affordable apartment rentals in NDG were lost.” Katahwa was not present, so Loyola councillor Despina Sourias, acting mayor on July 13, responded that Katahwa – vacationing during the flood – was informed.
“We have a collective team that backs us in our work, so we have been in discussions from the beginning. She’s been very proactive,” said Sourias, preparing the information session and city-wide consult with water services, and remains available to residents. “I appreciate your involvement,” replied Smith, “but the question was why was the mayor silent for so long?”
The missive that raised eyebrows five weeks after the flood was Katahwa’s August 18 Facebook post, featuring a photo of her conversing with Sourias curbside, noting: “My colleague… who also acted as deputy mayor, has worked tirelessly to come to the aid of citizens in the area. From helping families clean up their homes, to assisting others in their dealings with borough services. I’d like to thank her today for all her hard work.” Katahwa acknowledged the “helplessness, frustration and despair,” assuring residents “I take this situation very seriously and my team and I are doing everything we can to provide you with answers.”
Delaney was livid: “The mayor and municipal councillor using our tragedy to score political capital is as low as it gets,” she says. “It’s galling, trying to take advantage of our tragedy to make up stories! I am disgusted.”
“It’s really unfair,” said Madison Foster, who with her young son watched water pour into her basement apartment, destroying almost everything she owned. “The city dismissed everything right away, and have been no help whatsoever. It was devastating,” she told The Suburban. A call to 911 only yielded advice to leave, which she did, returning days later to trash furniture and belongings. Uninsured, her requests for emergency financial support by the city and province were rejected because “nothing was declared a state of emergency. With affordable housing in historically short supply, she’s leaving Montreal, her jobs, and heading off-island.
Grostern, who organized residents to share resources and pressure the city, says it’s been two weeks since she queried the mayor, borough director and city councillor, and was told by Sourias the day after the 80-plus-millimetre downpour, that the area had no history of flooding.
“They said everything was in order. Can we see reports? When will we see the sector-by-sector analysis? Can they promise they are not using inspections to intimidate us?” She received a copy of the Facebook post, which also invited citizens to a Montreal-wide water consult and mentions an upcoming information session.
While praising Sourias’ early presence on-site helping people access social services, “I don’t know what actual power she has. The mayor? She photo-opped… It took five weeks for any mention of us. And this is what we get? Crocodile tears?
“Posing on our ravished streets? It’s appalling.”
