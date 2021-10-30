"Flip the paradigm" on border closures: Task Force

The task force on Public Health and the U.S.-Canadian Border struck in 2020 has released its report with a slew of recommendations for the next pandemic crisis.
The Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars’ Canada Institute Task Force
began looking at border restrictions to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and associated variants six months after restrictions were introduced on a temporary basis, for 30 days only. “We have seen them renewed every 30 days since,” reads the report released last week, “with no bilateral plan from Washington or Ottawa on the conditions that might permit a return to normal border operations, or perhaps a ‘new normal’.”
The Task Force received briefings, studies, and advice from hundreds of experts, government officials, and private citizens to examine what has been the longest period of restriction of the U.S.-Canada border in history and the impact this has had and may continue to have on the relationship between the United States and Canada.
Among the findings were lapses in infection vaccination and other data, a lack of risk management perspective, as well as governments acting with little input and consultation with citizens.
“Local infection rates, vaccination rates, and hospital capacity are data held at the local level that would help to determine the local risk of allowing border crossing” says the report. “But there is no real-time system to convey this data to officers at the border who must decide to allow an individual to enter the country.”
The task force, which included former Quebec Premier Jean Charest, former Vermont and Washington governors James Douglas and Christine Gregoire, and former Canadian justice minister Anne McLellan found that “It is not a credit to the state of democracy in either country that legislators held few hearings on the border restrictions. The brief closure of the border on September 11, 2001, produced far more legislative debate and oversight on border security…Part of the problem is that in an emergency, public servants become risk averse.”
The U.S.-Canadian border has yet to return to pre-pandemic normal operation, and recent changes fall short of a “new normal” to which citizens and businesses can adapt, with the risk of future variants or a worsening of conditions meaning even modest changes to border restrictions can be withdrawn at a moment’s notice.
Instead of complete shutdown, explains the task force, measures should be implemented to reduce risk, such as involving other levels of government in deliberations, and private sector partnerships, .
It’s about flipping the paradigm “from zero risk to risk management” reads the 30-page report. “No matter how tactfully delivered, the message that an individual’s purpose for crossing the border is ‘nonessential’ stings, particularly when the judgment is rendered from some impersonal official in the capital. If a test result shows that an individual is infected, the purpose of their cross-border travel is probably moot.” In other words, purpose of travel dominated national discussions while ignoring solutions to make it safer.
Read the report at: https://www.wilsoncenter.org/event/us-canadian-border-recovery-covid-19
