After ears of debating the utility of transit passes or even taking public transit at all, Montrealers who work odd hours or irregular weekly schedules are getting a break in transit fares, finally.
As of December 1, the Autorité régionale de transport métropolitain (ARTM) will improve the fare offer to provide more flexibility to public transit users in the Greater Montreal area, the result of concerted work with exo, the RTL, the STL and the STM. The overhaul of the fare structure will be gradual, with four (4) new fare zones in the metropolitan region.
A new 10-trip pass allows the use of all modes in the urban areas of Montreal, Longueuil and the city of Laval; a 10-passenger fare adjustment allowing the use of all modes throughout the territory of the ARTM; a price adjustment of the 6-trip TRAM 3 ticket allowing the use of the train and the STM network in the former zones 1, 2 and 3.
“The ARTM and its partners are fully aware that travel needs are and will remain different because our daily lives are changing and new habits are emerging” said general manager Benoît Gendron.
“Public transit is an important lever for recovery, which is why we are listening to citizens to continue to offer solutions that truly meet their needs.”
The new rates come in the wake of the tariff reform simplifying pricing as well as promotion of multi-pass tickets offering more flexibility with no expiration date. They are added to a fare offer adapted to the changing needs of citizens, including multi-pass TRAIN, TRAM, RTL, STL and STM tickets, free access at all times for accompanied children ages 6-11, a standardized 40% discount for monthly student passes as well as the “Unlimited Evening” and “Unlimited Weekend” tickets that allow as much travel as you want throughout the region, regardless of the mode of public transport selected.
For paratransit services, the equivalent of 10-trip tickets for all modes in AB and ABC zones will be offered in the form of a discounted cash rate per unit: All AB modes at $4.50 cash payment for the regular fare and $ 3.00 cash payment for the reduced fare; All ABC modes at $5.50 in cash payment for the regular fare and $3.50 in cash payment for the reduced fare.
For more information visit: https://www.artm.quebec/
