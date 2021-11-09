The FIQ, FSSS, CSQ, SCFP and SQEES nursing unions have announced the creation of a common front to bring an end to the government’s emergency decrees.
The unions say they are fed up with the Legault government’s emergency measures that they claim have impeded their profession since March 2020. They warned that if the decrees are not lifted, they will find “creative tactics“ to make their position clear.
Decree 70 suspends the conditions of their collective agreements which allows regional health authorities to manage the deployment of personnel as needed.
The Fédération Interprofessionnelle de la santé du Québec (FIQ) interim-president Nathalie Lévesque confirmed that tactics used in the past to compel management to pay attention to the dissatisfaction of nurses may be used again if neccessary.
The FIQ has carried out drastic measures such as day-long strikes compelling management to re-organize work schedules without resorting to overtime as mandatory overtime had become a measure that led to a significant loss in the workforce due to burn-outs. It was also confirmed that Labour Code complaints may ensue as it may be viewed that the government is obstructing union activities bypassing them with decrees and determining working conditions while ignoring the process of negotiation.
The five nursing unions are adament that solutions must come within a reasonable delay.
