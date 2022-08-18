First wave of fines issued for fake vaccine passports: UPAC

A first wave of fines has been issued in recent weeks for those who have received and used fake COVID vaccine passports, the anti-corruption unit UPAC announced Thursday.
The fines were issued as the result of a UPAC probe.
"Last January, UPAC announced that investigations had been launched into various fraudulent schemes aimed at the use, manufacture or trafficking of false vaccine passports," the unit's announcement says. "In addition to these criminal proceedings, several other files will be submitted for analysis to the Director of Criminal and Penal Prosecutions (DPCP), both in criminal and penal matters. Currently, around 30 criminal investigations are still open. It should be recalled that the DPCP has positioned itself by indicating that 'offences committed in connection with the manufacture or use of a false vaccine passport should not be subject to non-judicial treatment or an alternative measure.'"
UPAC added that "anyone with information about these wrongdoings can contact UPAC by completing the whistleblowing form available on its website," www.upac.gouv.qc.ca
