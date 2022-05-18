First U.S. monkeypox case in 2022 recently travelled to Canada

The first case of monkeypox to be reported in the U.S. this year is a man who recently travelled to Canada, Boston 25 News is reporting. The story does not say where in Canada the individual was. Two other U.S. cases were reported in 2021, from individuals who travelled to Nigeria.
"Initial testing was completed late Tuesday at the State Public Health Laboratory in Jamaica Plain and confirmatory testing was completed today at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)," says a statement from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health about the latest case. "DPH is working closely with the CDC, relevant local boards of health, and the patient’s health care providers to identify individuals who may have been in contact with the patient while he was infectious. This contact tracing approach is the most appropriate given the nature and transmission of the virus. The case poses no risk to the public, and the individual is hospitalized and in good condition."
The TV report points out that monkeypox is a "rare but potentially serious illness that typically begins with flu-like symptoms and swollen lymph nodes before progressing to a rash on the face and body. Most infections last two to four weeks." As of May 18, 36 cases in total have also been reported in England (eight), Portugal (20) and in Spain.
According to the World Health Organization, monkeypox: "typically presents clinically with fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes; is mostly transmitted to people from wild animals such as rodents and primates, but human-to-human transmission also occurs; and is transmitted from one person to another by contact with lesions, body fluids, respiratory droplets and contaminated materials such as bedding."
As well, "typically, up to a tenth of persons ill with monkeypox may die, with most deaths occurring in younger age groups. The clinical presentation of monkeypox resembles that of smallpox, a related orthopoxvirus infection which was declared eradicated worldwide in 1980."
