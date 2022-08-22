Montreal has announced the first lot at the Hippodrome site going up for sale. More than a decade after a large housing project was announced with great fanfare by the Tremblay administration, Montreal executive committee vice-president Benoit Dorais made the announcement on the site Monday morning, telling reporters that the plan envisions the construction of at least 200 affordable housing units by September 2025.
The land will be sold to a non-profit organization working in the housing sector, and he called on all groups working in housing to submit proposals once the bidding criteria comes out next month. “Get ready” said Dorais, “it’s coming.” Ultimately, the 75-hectare site on the former Blue Bonnets racetrack will accommodate 6,000 homes in a carbon-neutral development with the Plante administration insisting that a majority be affordable and social housing. This first project will be 100% affordable and mark the launching of the Chantier Montréal abordable initiative.
The lot is near the current entrance to the site at Jean-Talon and Clanranald, with the first homes within walking distance of Namur metro station. It's no coincidence that the eastern lots are subject to first sales given they are already connected to existing infrastructure said executive committee member for urban planning Robert Beaudry, adding the proximity means this first lot is not affected by or dependent on the Cavendish extension.
Dorais would not say how large the site was nor what percentage of the entire Hippodrome it represents. Disclosure of details such as acreage can nullify the bidding process, but other than looking for 200 units minimum, it will be a mix of large and small homes to accommodate the growing numbers of Montreal families waiting for affordable housing, and the city targeting a social and demographic mix, as well as measures to ensure that properties remain affordable in the future.
The local project will use partnerships to come up with a model to create affordable housing and ensure that it remains affordable for future generations, says Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce brough Mayor Gracia Kasoki Katahwa. “To make sure this meets the needs of residents and future residents.”
Dorais said that “it’s not the city that builds” but rather housing organizations working with technical groups , the city, the borough and private sector and using whichever programs exist to work on financing, taxes, and other elements, “to find a formula that can work here and export elsewhere.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.