The first Côte des Neiges-Notre dame de Grâce council meeting slated for the new mandate is being postponed. Originally scheduled for Monday night the 22nd, council, at a special meeting called Friday evening voted to delay the meeting given that a recount is taking place Monday for both borough mayor and Loyola councillor races.
The special meeting featured outgoing Mayor Sue Montgomery, and CDN councillor Magda Popeanu, NDG councillor Peter McQueen, Darlington’s Stephanie Valenzuela, and Sonny Moroz for Snowdon.
“It's a bit unusual” said Montgomery, “because of recounts we still don't know who the new mayor will be and we don't know who is going to be the councillor for Loyola.”
In her last comments at council, Montgomery spoke of her disappointment at the low turnout in the November 7 elections. “Only 36% of residents exercised their right” she says, “and it's a shame. Why the apathy? I've seen countries where people die for the right to vote, but here we take it for granted,” adding she had met people during the campaign who said they have never voted.
The lowest participation rate in the borough was 28.25 % in Darlington, followed by 29.95% in Snowdon. The highest turnout was in NDG district with 41.46%
Montgomery also noted what she called “anomalies” in the process, including unclaimed letters from Elections Québec sitting idle in apartment building lobbies, and people who were not on the electoral list even though they had voted in federal elections.
Of course, she said, she was disappointed in her own defeat. “But I'm proud that I lost for the right reasons because I stood up for what I believed was right, and many people out there also know that. Also the people in this meeting know what needs to happen if this new council and mayor need to succeed.”
“Nothing will change in this borough, as you know, unless until senior management changes.”
To her colleagues on council she said “I hope you conduct yourselves with courage. It's not easy to do the right thing, especially in politics. But I have no regret because we're all here to help improve our community... I wish you all the best.”
NDG councillor Peter McQueen thanked residents for their renewed confidence and congratulated all those who ran against him for their participation in the democratic process.
Stephanie Valenzuela thanked the people of Darlington as well as mayoralty candidate Lionel Perez “for his confidence and for taking the time to mentor me and help me throughout this campaign and this political adventure. Although the participation rate was quite low, I'm grateful for all the residents coming out to vote and for trusting me.
Snowdon councillor Sonny Moroz said he would thank all residents at the next council meeting and is grateful for the opportunity to represent the people of Snowdon.
A new date for the first borough council meeting has not yet been specified.
