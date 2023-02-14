Fires at Camp B'nai Brith being investigated as criminal

Two fires at Camp B'nai Brith in Quyon, Quebec, north of Ottawa, are being investigated by local police as criminal and possibly hate crimes as well, according to MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais police.
The fires took place at 4:30 a.m. Sunday at two locations, a water treatment facility and a secondary storage building. Police said Monday the reason for the fires is not clear, but it is still being investigated as arson.
"At this time, there is no evidence to suggest that this was an anti-Semitic or racially motivated act," says a news release from the police. "However, it is still too early in the investigation to rule out this possibility." The estimated damage is $600,000.
Adam Tanner and Dov Shapiro of Camp B'nai Brith Ottawa posted on Facebook their gratitude to neighbours who reported the fire and for the quick response of the police and fire departments.
"CBB is a strong family institution and this will not hamper what we anticipate to be another fantastic summer season," they added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.