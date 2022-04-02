Montreal police arrested seven people and seized five firearms in a downtown raid on Thursday.
Dylan Timothy Weijs-Fry, 36, Emanuel Meti Samel, 27, Sharon Lea Sebbag, 22, Leel Alon, 20, Filip Bogdanovic, 20, and Tianna Berberian, 18, appeared at the Montreal courthouse Friday to face charges related to possession of firearms. The seventh person arrested is a minor and has been released.
It was on Thursday around 10:30 a.m. that Station 12 officers arrived on the scene of a possible conflict in an apartment near the intersection of Chomedey and Sainte-Catherine Ouest. They found four men, two women and a minor, as well as the presence of three handguns. Investigators from the south sector criminal investigation division executed a search warrant and discovered two additional firearms, tools used to commit vehicle thefts and nearly $40,000 in cash.
The SPVM is continuing its investigation to determine the involvement of those arrested in connection with the theft of vehicles.
Anyone with information can contact 911 or their neighborhood station, or they can communicate anonymously and confidentially with Info-Crime Montréal at 514-393-1133 or via the reporting form available on the infocrimemontreal.ca website.
The arrests come two weeks after Laval police, working with several other law enforcement and public agencies, including the SPVM, arrested five people in connection with a $2 million car theft ring that operated throughout Quebec and Ontario.
It is not known if the two cases are linked.
