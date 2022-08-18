Fire in CSL not criminal

A fire that began around 9:53 a.m. Thursday Aug. 18 and was extinguished an hour later at 5555 Westminster in Côte St. Luc was not criminally set, says the SPVM.
The building includes the shopping centre at the corner of Westminster and Côte St. Luc Road, most famous for housing the fabled Delly Boys restaurant and currently SPVM Station 9.
A Montreal fire department spokesman told The Suburban that it was a one-alarm fire and nobody was hurt. The fire was first spotted on the second floor.
The cause of the fire is not known and inspectors will look into that. The building and area were evacuated.
During the operation, Côte St. Luc had declared an emergency street closure between CSL Road and Guelph, and CSL Road westbound between Westminster and Sunnybrook. All were asked to avoid the area at the time.
"The building is fine and all is back to normal," Councillor Dida Berku told The Suburban.
