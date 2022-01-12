Fire chief worried about empty buildings

The increasing numbers of vacant buildings across Montreal, and particularly downtown, are presenting a challenge for the city's fire department.
Montreal Fire Chief Richard Liebmann says these empty buildings present a higher fire risk; the number of structures left vacant due to business closings during the COVID-19 pandemic multiplying over the last few months.
He told Montreal’s standing Finance Committee, which is examining department budgets, that the Service incendie de Montréal has been fighting more large fires in vacant buildings in downtown Montreal, and that he is concerned about the situation over the next few years.
