At least four fire trucks and police cars were on the scene of a fire at an apartment building Friday July 14 on Décarie Blvd. between Van Horne and Côte Ste. Catherine.
Police blocked access on the southbound Décarie service road for a time, and numerous people, some barechested, were on the sidewalk. We spoke to some people, but no one had information. The smell of smoke was in the air.
SPVM spokeswoman Jeanne Drouin told The Suburban that the fire was not criminally set. While on the scene, we heard a ground floor window break and police subdued a screaming woman and led her away.
Montreal media official Kim Nantais told The Suburban that the Montreal Fire Department "responded to an emergency call for a fire in an apartment on the first floor at 5832 Décarie.
"As the first units arrived, smoke billowed from the building. The intervention of firefighters quickly brought the fire under control. The assistance of SPVM police officers was required for traffic and citizen management purposes. When the firefighters left, all the occupants, with the exception of the apartment involved, were able to return to their accommodation."
