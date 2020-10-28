Last Friday night, a 911 call was placed to Montreal Police (SPVM) about a fire in the Walmart store. The call was made at 9:30 p.m. although the fire had been set ninety minutes earlier.
According to the SPVM, the fire was deliberately set by a suspect who placed a number of clothing items onto the floor before igniting them.
The arson investigating unit will be scanning surveillance as there are currently no suspects or witnesses as of press time.
The large store was closed the next day in order for a full cleanup. Felicia Fefer, a corporate affairs manager for the American based retailer said, “Thankfully, all associates and customers are safe. The store is currently closed as we carry out the necessary clean-up and repairs, but will reopen tomorrow morning. We are working closely with officials as they investigate.”
This fire follows three other fires at Walmart stores in the Kitchener-Waterloo area over the past week. Two arrests have been made in connection with those fires. Police said that a man and a male youth are facing numerous charges including arson and disregard for human life and false alarm fire.
The fires were set in the paper towel and toilet paper aisles. There were reports that the incidents may have been part of an anti-mask protest.
