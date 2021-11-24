A fire is now out at Federation CJA headquarters at the corner of Westbury and Côte St. Catherine.
"There was a fire on the roof of the Cummings House in the last hour due to work being done on the roof," Federation CJA posted on Facebook at 1:45 p.m. Nov. 24. "The fire has been extinguished, everyone is safe. All buildings on the Cummings square campus are closed until further notice."
The Montreal fire department posted that this was a one-alarm fire.
