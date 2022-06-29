People often muse about what they would grab if their house was on fire to kickstart discussions in self-reflection. But if your whole life was on fire and you didn’t have the luxury of time, what do you do?
Many things go through the mind of a woman deciding to flee an abusive situation. She’s going to make a run for it. Her abuser is gone, or asleep. It’s her and the kid. After consideration for their physical safety, what should she grab? A purse? A toutou? A blanket? Anything?
Every day, thousands of survivors face the prospect of losing everything they own if they flee, slowing their resolve to leave. But there is help.
Shelter Movers is a national, volunteer-powered charitable organization providing no-cost moving and storage services to survivors. A Montreal chapter was launched in 2020.
Isolation and economic hardship imposed by governments’ pandemic measures contributed to abuse and violence against women in Canada. In 2021, a woman or girl was killed every other day, mostly by an intimate partner or family member. A University of Sherbrooke study shows 22.5% of women in the Montreal region were victims of intimate partner violence.
“We know from research that one of the barriers of leaving is the risk of financial impact,” says Shelter Movers’ Montreal chapter director Renata Fuchs Militzer, adding the emotional impact of leaving everything behind is painful, especially for kids. “Survivors often talk about starting from scratch. It’s one of those barriers, to replace everything because it’s a financial burden.” As abusers typically control finances, survivors struggle with nothing, having to buy everything again.
With more than 50 community partners, including women’s shelters and other services, the volunteer-driven operation works via referrals.
Research shows that survivors are most at risk of escalated violence or even homicide when they decide to leave or return for their belongings. Risk levels vary: Urgent high-risk exits are leaving an abusive home for a safe location. A medium-high risk escorted move returns with clients to retrieve belongings. A low-risk resettlement moves clients and belongings from storage to a new home.
Police support is required during high-risk moves involving no-contact orders, bail conditions, history of violence or by request. Security personnel are on hand for lower risk moves. “We go in and help them select and pack what needs to go.” Shelter Movers has agreements with local police and companies providing no-cost or reduced-cost security. “Police can’t always be there, but they try.”
Shelter Movers also provides storage services. “The housing means victims are spending more time in shelters and that’s impacting shelters quite a bit,” says Fuchs Militzer. “We put things in storage as long as needed, be it a year or more.” Knowing there is help, that their belongings are intact, offers peace of mind for many at this frightening crossroads.
Shelter Movers coordinates everything from movers, drivers and security, to vehicles, storage, pet fostering and language interpreters, last year averaging 14 moves per month. “We are aiming for 16, but demand is much higher than that.”
The need is soaring. “We’re in a squeeze. There’s so much demand and a wait list. We are fully booked until August.” The two months’ wait can be excruciating, and she fears some clients will cancel. “We don’t know what they will do. Will they go back?”
Shortening the wait requires more volunteers, some 40 to 50 hours of volunteer work per move. From movers and packers to drivers and administrative support, all hands are welcome, as are donations to help defray costs of fuel, rentals, storage and security.
To request a move: 1-855-203-6252 (ext. 5) info.montreal@sheltermovers.com
