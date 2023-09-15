Financial stress rising as result of high interest rates: report

Consumer spending has slowed and financial stress is rising as a result of high interest rates in Canada, and Canadian consumer debt has reached $2.4 trillion, according to a new Equifax Canada Market Pulse consumer credit trends and insights report.
The current Bank of Canada interest rate is five percent, and was not increased in the latest announcement.
The report adds that "despite a sluggish mortgage market, non-mortgage debt showed a seasonal rise in the second quarter of 2023, with credit card balances reaching an all-time high of $107.4 billion. Against the backdrop of rising interest rates, credit card spending growth showed signs of slowing.
“Canadians are demonstrating a shift in their spending habits due to the current economic volatility,” said Rebecca Oakes, Vice-President of Advanced Analytics at Equifax Canada. “With various factors at play, individuals and households are actively adapting their financial strategies to navigate this dynamic landscape.”
The report says non-mortgage debt continued to grow in the second quarter of this year, "largely due to substantial growth in credit card balances and a notable increase in debt among subprime and deep subprime consumers.
"While record-high credit card balances played a key role, the average non-mortgage debt per credit-active consumer only saw a marginal uptick to $21,131. This increase was masked by the influx of new credit users in Canada who have much lower debt levels when they first become credit active."
Also, the demand for credit is slowing as the cost of borrowing rises.
"Minimum monthly payments for credit card and unsecured line of credit increased 11.7 per cent and 18.3 per cent, respectively, compared to last year. Home equity line of credit holders also saw their payments rise by over $200. Consumers purchasing a new vehicle in 2023 are experiencing much higher monthly payments. Average monthly payments on new car and used car loans are up by over $100 when compared to 12 months ago."
Oakes said that consumers are "becoming more prudent with their credit related decisions.
“We’ve seen consumers shopping around more for the best mortgage deal at point of renewal and some switching to alternative credit products which may be lower rate to cover the costs of large purchases."
Average monthly credit card spending per credit card consumer "increased by 3.7 per cent in the second quarter of 2023 as compared to 22.7 per cent in the second quarter of 2022."
“The slowdown in credit card spend seems to be more prominent among mortgage holders and higher-income segments,” said Oakes. “They may have more flexibility to scale back on discretionary spending to meet their increased credit payment obligations. However, it's a different story for lower-income households, who are grappling with rising costs and may find it challenging to curb their spending....Meanwhile, consumers with depleting savings are facing an uphill battle, resulting in a continued uptick in credit card debt."
The report says fewer consumers "were able to pay their credit card balance in full each month during the second quarter, with close to 500,000 more active credit card users not paying their balances in full as of June 2023 when compared to 12 months ago.
"Average monthly credit card spending rose 8.4 per cent for revolvers (those who don’t pay off their balance in full each month) and 2.4 per cent for transactors (those who do pay off their balance in full each month), while credit card payment rates showed signs of decline. Average credit card balances per credit card consumer have risen by nine per cent, with the largest increase seen in lower credit score segments, up 13.7 per cent year-over-year."
The report adds that interest rate hikes are affecting existing mortgage holders.
"The burden of high monthly mortgage costs has made many financially vulnerable, leading to a rise in mortgage delinquencies, especially in provinces like Ontario and B.C."
In Montreal, specifically, the average debt in the second quarter was $16,442 (compared to more than $20,000 in Toronto), the average debt change from the second quarter of 2022 to the same time this year was 0.12 percent (-1.44 percent in Toronto), the delinquency rate in the second quarter of this year was one percent (1.46 percent in Toronto) and the delinquency rate from the second quarter of 2022 to 2023 was 32.76 percent (40.04 percent in Toronto).
“Factors such as substantial house price increases, larger loan amounts, a higher proportion of variable-rate mortgages, and the elevated cost of living have contributed to the delinquency rise,” said Oakes. “Additionally, payment shocks for newly renewed mortgages and upcoming renewals are poised to impact consumer finances, particularly for those facing mortgage terms that extend beyond their expected retirement age, leaving them with limited options for reducing monthly payment costs.”
