Côte St. Luc’s new master plan, the subject of public meetings last year and additional meetings this year, is being finalized, Councillor Mike Cohen told a District 2 meeting May 29.
With him at the virtual meeting were councillors Dida Berku, Lior Azerad and Steven Erdelyi, and former councillors Glenn Nashen and David Tordjman, as well as members of city staff.
The master plan includes the potential redevelopment of Quartier Cavendish (Cohen’s District 2), the Côte St. Luc Shopping Centre (Berku’s District 5) and Décarie Square (Councillor Oren Sebag’s District 1).
“We are finalizing our master plan right now, which is a vast document that covers every aspect of the future of our city,” Cohen explained. “The master plan is calling for a total redo of the three centres. We don’t know what the centres have in mind. We’ll be meeting with them to get a little bit more information. We hope by the end of the summer, we’ll start having district meetings, whether they’ll be in person or online.”
Cohen said there will be a district meeting on the issue in the near future, with Azerad and Councillor Andee Shuster, “once we know what the [Cavendish] mall has in mind and their people will be on the call.
“We’re looking at a major, major,. major construction job. People have been asking me about it already.”
Answering resident Marianne Constantine’s question, Cohen said actual construction at Quartier Cavendish is “probably a couple of years away.
“We don’t even know what they’re proposing yet, and then we have to have a council meeting, and go through plans, and we have to approve it, so there is no timeline whatsoever.”
Cohen said part of a redevelopment at Quartier Cavendish could involve moving major tenants.
“What they’ve told us publicly is that they’d like to move IGA and Pharmaprix closer to where the gas station is (at Cavendish Blvd. and Mackle Road), and to have a residential complex that would be connected to the mall, and a lot of the stores would have an outdoor entrance. It’s a total redo. I’m very curious to see what they’re going to do, but we don’t know yet. We’re waiting for them to propose it.”
The resident also pointed out that the parking lot at Quartier Cavendish is currently crowded.
“Where are the cars going to park when there are all these shops and stores?” Constantine asked.
Cohen responded that “it will be interesting to see if their proposal includes underground parking, because that would be a game changer. But we don’t know enough right now about what they have planned.
“They want to make big changes.”
