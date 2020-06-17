The boroughs of St. Laurent and neighbouring Ahuntsic-Cartierville announced the tabling of a final report by the firm Provencher_Roy regarding the planning of the Bois-Franc transit-oriented development area.
The area "extends within a radius of one kilometre from the Bois-Franc train station," which is now part of the Two Mountains Exo line, and will become the Bois-Franc station as part of the REM light-rail transit line scheduled for completion in 2023.
The station is expected to bring major changes to the neighbourhoods surrounding the station, which are in the two boroughs.
"This planning process has proven to be a rich and captivating undertaking for all stakeholders," said St. Lauret Mayor Alan DeSousa. "The report indicates that the sector being studied has the potential to welcome some 15,000 new residents over the next 20 years.
"In this context of sustained densification, the importance of the extension of the Orange line, from the Métro to the REM Bois-Franc station, cannot be ignored, as well as the need for other public infrastructure in order to provide adequate services to residents. The report is becoming the ultimate reference tool for making informed decisions that are aligned with a shared vision for this new housing and transportation hub, which we hope will be exemplary and reflect the best urban planning practices."
Émilie Thuillier, Mayor of Ahuntsic-Cartierville, said that with the completion of the REM station, "mobility habits in this sector of Bordeaux-Cartierville will be transformed. This sector will be connected to a fast and efficient public transit network to downtown Montreal, the airport, several higher education institutions and many other areas of Montreal and neighbouring municipalities. The detailed planning that is being adopted today is intended to enable the two boroughs to take full advantage of the arrival of the REM station in order to make it a complete living environment that will focus on sustainable mobility and sustainable development."
The report says the process of revitalizing the sector around the station will spread over more than 20 years, and has the "following development potential:
• 7,700 new housing units
• 39,600 m² of office space
• 37,700 m² of commercial area
• 23,300 m² of floor space dedicated to institutional functions
• 104,350 m² of parks, public squares and green spaces, "which together with the green spaces to be developed and the existing parks would eventually account for nearly 17% of the TOD area."
The report adds that investments by Montreal to carry out initiatives around the area "are estimated at nearly $87 million over more than 20 years, while for the same period, the total fiscal impact would be equivalent to nearly $670 million."
