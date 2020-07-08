Filipino organization demands answers after Girouard park incident

Filipino Association of Montreal and Suburbs (FAMAS) vice-president (external) Ramon Vicente is demanding answers from Montreal police following a recent incident in Girouard Park in NDG, in which video revealed force being used against a 15-year-old Filipino girl for violating social distancing rules.
A study has recently revealed that police in Quebec issued the most infractions in the whole country by far, 77 percent, for COVID-19-related violations, from April to June. Montreal police have also been found to routinely stop visible minorities more than the white population.
Vicente, of the CDN-NDG-based FAMAS, addressed a letter to SPVM police chief Sylvain Caron July 2.
“We have seen a video of this incident and read the newspaper reports,” Vicente wrote. “The child in question is Filipino and her alleged crime of not socially distancing does not merit the type of force that was used by the police department in arresting her. She is only 15 years old and was not violent in any way.”
The letter adds that, according to media reports, “of 30 teenagers in the park, she was the only member of a visible minority, the only one who was subject to the use of force and the only one charged with criminal offences.
“We are obliged to ask if race played a factor in this police intervention. This is not how we think policing needs to be done in Montreal and it is profoundly disturbing to our community. We ask that the charges against Jia Li Riddell be dropped, that the police youth squad interface with the teenagers at Girouard Park and that your service develop de-escalation policies rather than the use of force.”
Vicente wrote that the Filipino community “also asks why visible minorities are so often the subject of use of force by your department, and [we] would appreciate a reply from you.”
Snowdon councillor Marvin Rotrand says that “this is not how the police should operate. It is also the third questionable incident in two weeks in NDG involving police interaction with visible minorities.
“Witnesses say that bystanders filming the incident were threatened that if they continued they would be pepper sprayed,” the councillor added. “If this is true, it is indicative of a major problem calling for significant reform in our police department. in other cities, officers who have made such threats were disciplined and even fired.”
Rotrand argued that the Montreal city administration “has wasted years when it could have moved to equipping police with body cameras, which in this case would have given us a clearer idea of how the incident played out.
“I understand that faced with what bystanders see as an excessively forceful police intervention that individuals would want to film it. The video is valuable as it establishes the truth.”
