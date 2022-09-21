The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA) has published a list of electoral priorities for Quebec’s provincial parties in light of an increase in anti-Semitic incidents in the province.
The organization is asking the parties to “commit to fighting hatred and to present their respective plans during this campaign.
“Despite the fact Quebec is an open and tolerant society, there are still hateful individuals who have not understood this message, all Quebecers have the right to feel safe in their homes, and that includes those of Jewish faith and descent,” said CIJA Quebec Vice President Eta Yudin. “We have provided Quebec’s political parties with concrete proposals to fight hate and are now waiting to see what they propose in response.”
CIJA pointed out that “over the course of the last year, religiously motivated hate crimes reported to police have grown by 67 per cent compared to 2020, according to data from Statistics Canada. The Jewish community was the most frequent target for these crimes, representing 55 per cent of all reported cases... [and] hateful crimes have risen in every province and territory in 2021.”
The priorities suggested to Quebec’s political parties include:
• The creation of a grant program for securing communities. “This would allow the government of Quebec, in partnership with communities most at risk of being victims of crime or targets of hate, to finance infrastructure to improve security of community buildings and/or provide security personnel training.”
• Collaboration between the Sureté du Québec (SQ) and the SPVM regarding hate crimes and hate-related incidents. “This collaboration would allow the SQ to support the limited manpower of the SPVM and target both physical hate crimes and hate-related incidents, as well as monitoring online hate, which, all too often, is a precursor to real-world violence.”
• Strengthen the City of Montreal’s hate crime unit and set up similar units in major cities in Quebec.
• Provide targeted police training in hate crimes and antisemitism.
• Increased guidance from the Department of Justice in relation to hate crimes.”
To read the entire publication, go to assets.nationbuilder.com/cija/pages/77/attachments/original/1662743492/22-07-08_QC-issues-guide-EN-digital.pdf?1662743492.
