Fewer than 1 in 5 businesses fully recovered

More than 80 per cent of small businesses have not fully recovered from the pandemic, with that number rising above 90 per cent for hard hit sectors like arts and recreation (95 per cent) and hospitality (96 per cent).
According to the latest research from the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) businesses that have not recovered say it will take them an average of 23 months to get back to normal. “While we are starting to put the worst of the COVID storm behind us, for small businesses clean-up and recovery is its own daunting task,” said CFIB executive vice-president Laura Jones.
The survey asked small businesses to define what recovery means to them. Top answers include:
Being back to pre-pandemic sales (46%)
No longer experiencing high stress and anxiety levels due to COVID-19 (45%)
No longer experiencing pandemic related delays in supplies and shipping (44%)
Being allowed to be fully open without restrictions (40%)
Having paid off any debt incurred due to COVID-19 (39%)
Being back to pre-pandemic staffing (27%)
No longer worrying about having to close their business permanently (24%)
Having established a set of "new normal" practices for employees and customers (23%)
Vice-president of national research Simon Gaudreault says recovery means much more than getting back to normal sales and staffing: “It's also about paying down debt and processing the shock to our collective systems. Things are starting to look much more normal on the surface but there is still a long road ahead for many business owners who remain stressed out about the future.”
“With a potential federal election on the horizon, it is crucial that all parties have a strong strategy for how they will support small businesses and the communities that rely on them through their recovery,” said Jones. “And, as consumers, we can all be part of the small-business recovery solution in small ways every day.”
CFIB encourages consumers to support local businesses through its #SmallBusinessEveryDay campaign and is urging all governments to extend support measures until the economy and Canada's borders has reopened fully.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.