Festival goes Virtuale

In its 27th year, Montreal Italian Week is celebrating its first virtual edition.
“The festival sends its thoughts to all those affected by the COVID-19,” reads a statement. “Since we care about the safety and health of our festival-goers, employees, volunteers and all festival exhibitors, we have decided to produce a virtual event this year so that everyone can enjoy the programming in the comfort of their own homes.”
Featuring live concerts, shows and activities for all ages from August 7-23, “the innovative approach keeps us motivated and positive, said Italian Week president Antonio Sciascia. “If all our festival goers follow us on the web, we could have an equally successful festival. We hope you enjoy the three-week event. If so, we plan to repeat virtual events to add them to our regular programming in the future.”
With the primary goal of celebrating the beauty and diversity of the Italian-Canadian community, organizers are working hard to offer fun and diverse programming, says executive director Josie Verrillo. “We have made it our duty to create virtual gatherings and to provide an entertaining experience.”
Montreal’s Italian Week is always looking to reinvent itself and this year, it will be part of the family of large-scale festivals to become virtual. Follow them on Facebook, Instagram and https://www.italfestmtl.ca/ to stay on top of all the programming, which will be unveiled in early summer.
