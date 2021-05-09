In our time of democratized culture and inelegant self-absorption, we often miss the magic of the great classics. Nothing raises our spirits and refines our souls as much as the works of the masters. But that takes time to appreciate and the attraction of imaginative presentation.
It has been ten years now that a group of remarkably creative people and visionary business and community leaders came together to bring the masterworks of our civilization to the broad public. That music is the soundtrack of or human progress. It must never be lost in the din of the modern world and our obsession with immediate gratification.
Festival Classica is a hidden gem of of this city. This anniversary is the perfect time to discover it, enjoy it and support it. Under the theme of “From Wolfgang to Amadeus”, the Festival’s brilliant artistic director Marc Boucher and his team has brought together a program of more than 20 concerts that will be presented in Saint-Lambert from May 29 to June 22, 2021, including one featuring the Orchestre Métropolitain under the direction of Yannick Nézet-Séguin!
The concerts will be presented at the Paroisse catholique de Saint-Lambert, with the exception of the Great Mass in C major, which will be held at the Saint-Lambert arena. The number of seats will be reduced to comply with the health directives in effect. The concerts of this 10th edition will also be webcast from June 26 to July 11, 2021 and will be accessible to donors to the Festival's first ever crowdfunding campaign.
The Festival is supported by a remarkable Board composed of some of Montreal’s best and brightest and most committed community and business leaders including President Philippe Brunet, artist and animatrice Pascale Bourbeau, attorney Philippe Couture of CRG Avocats, Elie de Rothschild, Jr. a member of the iconic French family who has made Montreal his home and has just written “Le secret des Rothschild”, Jacques Girard President of the Association des diplômés de l’Université de Montréal, Kan Mangachi BMO Private Wealth banker par excellence, Jean-François Painchaud of Assante Capital Management and well-known entrepreneur Philippe Turp.
The Festival has succeeded in presenting a truly leading international event that provides a unique classical music experience through live and digital concerts. Since its creation, Festival Classica has grown steadily. Today, it ranks among the top emerging cultural organizations both through its reputation as well as the quality of both its programming and its leadership. Over the years, Festival Classica has presented over 380 concerts attended by more than 360,000 festivalgoers. It has hired close to 1,000 musicians, upwards of 1,600 orchestral musicians and over 270 professional painters. In addition, the event has featured more than 2,400 choristers and showcased some 3,700 emerging artists. The Festival has been acclaimed in Canada, the United States, Europe and even as far away as Australia.
Sporting this organization is perhaps more important now than ever. Musicians provide the soundtrack of our lives. They feed our souls. And so man thousands have struggled so hard since Covid with the cancellation of so many events. Adding to its already enviable record of providing venues for classical musicians, this year’s edition will hire 31 artists, 165 orchestral musicians, 33 opera artists and 15 soloists.
As a special thank to donors the Festival is offering VIP access to concert webcasts from June 26 to July 11, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.