Julien Feldman has been re-elected as the English Montreal School Board Commissioner for Ward 3, which encompasses the Westmount-Sud Ouest area. Running for Team Joe Ortona, Feldman received 477 votes, compared to 250 for independent Irwin Rapoport and 164 for independent Thomas Rolain according to an EMSB statement. Of the 9,112 eligible voters, 891 votes were cast and four rejected, for a turnout of 9.7%.
This was the only election race at the province’s largest school board. When nominations closed for school board elections in September 2020, the office of chair and nine of the 10 available positions for commissioners were won by acclamation.
