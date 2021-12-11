Canadians still planning to travel outside the country should be aware of potential "delays and hassles" upon their return to Canadian airports, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos says.
That's because for travellers arriving in Canada and Canadians returning from all countries, except the United States so far, they can expect to be tested for COVID and the airports are still not yet at full capacity to do so.
Vaccinated travellers have to quarantine as they await their test results, while unvaccinated travellers have to quarantine for two weeks and be tested on the first and eighth days of their time in Canada.
For Americans and Canadians returning from the U.S., they have to take a PCR COVID test within 72 hours of their return flight.
The new return policy went into effect because of the emergence of the new Omicron variant, which has been detected in numerous countries and was first detected in South Africa.
“On Nov. 30, our capacity for all air travellers from all countries was of 11,000 tests per day," Duclos told a press conference Dec. 10. "As of Dec. 9, that capacity has increased to 17,000 tests per day. The end state to test all non-U.S. air travellers is a capacity of 23,000 nationally. Our testing capacity is increasing steadily and significantly but it still remains incomplete.”
Duclos added that contracts have been awarded to private companies to increase the testing capacity at airports, but he did not know when the level will be reached to test all returning travellers.
“Canadians who are thinking of travelling abroad need to be warned that the situation abroad is both risky and unstable," the Health Minister warned. "They should also know that returning to Canada will likely involve delays and hassle."
According to reports, Trudeau Airport is administering an average 3,033 tests a day.
Duclos said that the federal government as of Dec. 10 is not yet warning Canadians against travelling.
“The main advice is to be extremely prudent when it comes to thinking about traveling outside of Canada,” he emphasized.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.