The federal government has concluded a deal to buy the recently developed Pfizer and Merck COVID anti-viral medications, pending Health Canada approval of both.
The first order is for one million of the Pfizer pills, and 500,000 of the Merck pills, with the option to get 500,000 more for the latter, said Public Services and Procurement Minister Filomena Tassi.
“As soon as these drugs are authorized for use, the government will work on getting them to provinces and territories as quickly as possible so that healthcare providers can help Canadians who need it most,” Tassi added.
Pfizer's drug, PAXLOVID, is to be used by higher-risk adults for mild to moderate cases of COVID.
Merck's drug is molnupiravir, and is for those 18 and older and is to be taken five days after COVID-19 symptoms begin.
Health Canada has already approved remdesivir, bamlanivimab, casirivimab and imdevimab combination, and sotrovimab.
