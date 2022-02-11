Feds should explain when COVID restrictions will be lifted: Housefather

The federal government should tell Canadians when the COVID restrictions under its jurisdiction will be lifted, Mount Royal MP Anthony Housefather told the Commons in the midst of the ongoing anti-vaccine mandate protests in Ottawa and blockades at Canada-U.S. border crossings. Housefather has called for the current blockades to end and for protesters to go home.
"I personally agree that the Government of Canada, the same as various provincial governments, needs to come forward and explain when and under what circumstances some restrictions will be lifted," the MP said. "Measures such as this are exceptional, and we need to make sure that Canadians understand why they are in place and when they will be lifted."
Housefather said the first restrictions that need to be revisited "are the ones that impact vaccinated Canadians. "When will the travel advisory recommending against international travel be lifted? Do we really need testing at airports for vaccinated travellers who already had a COVID test before departure? I hope that we soon hear what the plans are with respect to these types of restrictions."
But the MP said he does not believe all mandates and restrictions should be lifted yet.
"Vaccinations are key to getting us out of this pandemic. People who are vaccinated less likely to paralyze our hospitals, because there is less chance that they will get very sick, have to go to ICUs or die. There are vaccine mandates, which remain important, and there are requirements to wear masks in indoor spaces, which are important because we know that the virus is usually transmitted in poorly ventilated indoor spaces."
The MP said ending all restrictions now is "not following the science.I agree that we need to move forward with easing restrictions, but we also have to understand that if there is a highly transmissible and deadly variant that emerges, measures may need to be reinstated."
Housefather also said the federal government has to show leadership in its response to healthcare capacity issues surrounding the COVID pandemic. "One of the reasons why we have had to resort so many times to measures, such as the curfew in Quebec, that were highly unpopular and highly disruptive to the population is because we do not have the surge capacity that other jurisdictions do. Our hospitals are overwhelmed when they reach a certain number of patients, both in the regular wards and in the ICUs.”
The MP said the federal government "needs to work with the provinces, in the same way we did to create national standards on long-term care, to create standards on surge capacity. The federal government needs to help fund the provinces to do that, because only when surge capacity increases in our health care institutions will we not have to worry about imposing so many restrictions."
