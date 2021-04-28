Feds say all seniors benefit from budget

The federal Minister of Seniors has rejected the criticism by Réseau FADOQ, the country’s largest seniors’ organization, that the Trudeau government budget creates “two classes of seniors.”
Deb Schulte told The Suburban “our government has delivered on its commitment to increase Old Age Security by 10% for all seniors aged 75 and up,” adding that “older seniors face increased care expenses and are at greater risk of running out of savings.”
FADOQ welcomed the fact that Prime Minister Trudeau is finally meeting his 2019 electoral pledge, but said it’s not inclusive enough. “By introducing an increase in Old Age Security exclusively for people aged 75 and over, the government is creating two classes of seniors. To avoid this divide, our organization recommended that the 10% OAS bonus be aimed at all people eligible for this benefit, from 65 years of age.” Seniors under 75, they say, “get absolutely nothing.”
Shulte says all seniors benefit from the budget, which includes funding for community groups that provide seniors with the resources they need to stay at home longer. The government also maintains that it has invested billions to help provinces and territories strengthen their healthcare systems, including testing capacity and stopping outbreaks in long-term care facilities, in addition to yearly health transfers.
