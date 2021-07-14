The federal and Quebec governments are investing in 209 projects "to modernize health, social services and long-term care facilities" throughout the province, Infrastructure Minister Catherine McKenna and Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé announced July 7.
The investment is a total $188.3 million, of which $144.3 million is from Ottawa "through the new COVID-19 Resilience Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program," and $44 million will come from Quebec.
The investments will be in hospitals, residential and long-term care centres, local community service centres, and rehabilitation centres, to "address the needs arising from the pandemic, provide long-term infrastructure improvements and improve services to the population while fostering economic recovery across Quebec."
The modernization projects will "optimize space and take into account physical distancing requirements and other post-pandemic realities," says the Infrastructure Canada announcement. "For example, at the Montreal Heart Institute, the ambulatory area will be redesigned to create a pre-triage zone to evaluate the condition of patients and their risk of contagion, and provide waiting rooms, washrooms and examination rooms.
"In addition, many multi-service centres, local community service centers, reception centres, and residential and long-term care facilities will receive funding to upgrade their electrical, ventilation or air conditioning systems, or to renovate common areas and washrooms to improve safety and well-being."
"Canada's infrastructure plan is investing in thousands of projects, creating jobs across the country and building cleaner, more inclusive communities," stated McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities
"This aims to improve our facilities in order to offer the best environment and highest quality care and services to users," said Dubé. "Beyond the context of the pandemic, we strive to make wise choices in terms of infrastructure for years to come in order to better meet evolving needs."
Locally, there will be two projects at the Centre hospitalier de l'Université de Montréal (CHUM) of more than $2.3 million, one project at Centre hospitalier universitaire Sainte-Justine of more than $6 million, 16 projects at Centre intégré universitaire de santé et de services sociaux de l'Est-de-l'Île-de-Montréal of more than $11.3 million, eight projects for the Centre intégré universitaire de santé et de services sociaux de l'Ouest-de-l'Île-de-Montréal of more than $9 million, six projects for the Centre intégré universitaire de santé et de services sociaux du Centre-Ouest-de-l'Île-de-Montréal of more than $8.1 million, 15 projects for the Centre intégré universitaire de santé et de services sociaux du Centre-Sud-de-l'Île-de-Montréal of nearly $17 million, five projects for the Centre intégré universitaire de santé et de services sociaux du Nord-de-l'Île-de-Montréal of more than $9 million, six projects for the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) of more than $6.2 million, the one project for the Montreal Heart Institute for $3 million, and one project for the Pinel Institute of more than $1.5 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.