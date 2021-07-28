The federal Department of Justice is providing funding to two Montreal-based organizations that provide support to victims of crime, Outremont MP Rachel Bendayan announced on behalf of Justice Minister David Lametti.
The support is being provided to the International Bureau for Children's Rights and the International Centre for Comparative Criminology (ICCC).
"The projects meet significant needs relating to access to justice for the people of Quebec," Lametti stated. "The training of today's and tomorrow's justice professionals and support for young victims of crime are priorities for our government."
"The initiatives contribute to the Government of Canada's efforts to transform the criminal justice system and better support victims," Bendayan stated. "We must continue to implement initiatives like these to improve the ability of legal service providers to help victims of crime."
The project of the International Bureau for Children's Rights is "Accompanying child victims of crime: Interactive training modules for justice professionals", " and comprises a series of concrete and practical online training modules focusing on skills, animations and short situational videos, among other tools. The modules are for use by police officers, social workers and court officials throughout Quebec. The purpose is to provide better tools to professionals in the Quebec justice system to help them adapt their practices to the specific trajectories and rights of child victims and witnesses of crime using an integrated, multi-sectoral approach..... The funding for this project amounts to $164,640 "over the course of two fiscal years, from 2020 to 2022, through the Victims Fund.
The International Centre for Comparative Criminology's project is "Justice for victims of crime: a legal clinic for victims," will "lead to the launch of a legal clinic for victims of crime. This clinic will take an interdisciplinary approach to access to justice for victims in criminal proceedings. The purpose is to provide legal information services to victims of crime and training opportunities for first-year law and criminology students. The funding amounts to $411,951 "over the course of four fiscal years, from 2020 to 2023, through the Victims Fund."
Cathy Launay-Alcala, Director of Operations and Programs, International Bureau for Children's Right, said the organization's project "will enable all those who work day by day with child victims or witnesses of crime to have a better understanding of the rights of these young people and to develop practices for acting more effectively on their behalf. By ensuring that each interaction with a child shows respect for their rights and by putting their experience at the heart of our concerns we will be able to make a real difference."
Jo-Anne Wemmers, Ph.D., Co-director, Legal Clinic for Victims of Crime, School of Criminology, International Centre for Comparative Criminology, said the clinic's activities are "meant both to support the autonomy and agency of victims of crime, taking into account their needs, strengths and desires, and to train future criminal justice stakeholders and raise their awareness of the lived experience of victims. This is intended to increase victims' trust in the justice system by improving their experience and treatment."
