The Sun Youth Organization has been given $10.7 million by the federal government for the building of a net-zero multi-purpose community centre near Jarry Park, Outremont MP Rachel Bendayan announced Friday.
Bendayan made the announcement on behalf of Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc. The MP was joined by Renzo Fraraccio, president of Sun Youth's Board of Directors.
Bendayan stated that Sun Youth is a "household name in Montreal — they are our guiding light and leading force in supporting the physical, social and intellectual development of young people in Montreal.
"Our federal government will continue to support their invaluable work and today, we are investing in the future of Sun Youth. The construction of a new, net-zero and dedicated facility to host the Sun Youth community centre near Jarry Park will help them increase their service offering to vulnerable communities while significantly reducing its greenhouse gas emissions, helping to build a stronger, more resilient Montreal."
Johanne Saltarelli, general director for Sun Youth, said that "for more than three years, our services have dispersed across the city. This situation has confirmed the importance of implementing this important project which will provide us with shelter for future generations, ensure Sun Youth's longevity and will hopefully serve as an environmental model for future community organizations. The Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program funding is essential to making this project a reality and we are extremely thankful to the Government of Canada for its involvement."
The federal announcement says that the funding will allow Sun Youth to build a "multi-purpose community centre to offer services based on user needs, including food aid, help for children and students, help for victims of disasters and crime, material and financial assistance, and sports, educational and recreational programming. This project will also play an important role in reducing the organization's environmental footprint and in meeting Canada's climate targets for a more sustainable future.
"The centre will also serve as a social, community and environmental model while showcasing and promoting values of mutual support, sharing and healthy community living, particularly by sharing its premises with other neighbourhood organizations. Sun Youth will also extend the reach of its social values and thus become a place of learning to benefit the entire community."
